The Village of Slocan will challenge the 2016 census results.

Statistics Canada says their population stood at 272 last year, down from 296 in 2011.

But mayor Jessica Lunn says their own data shows they’ve actually grown to about 360.

Lunn says that growth is despite the closure of Slocan’s sawmill.

She adds population data is important partly because it helps determine various grants the village receives.