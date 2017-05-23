A longing New Denver physician is leaving the community.

Interior Health says Dr. Mike Magier informed them that he will leave his position at the Slocan Community Health Centre towards the end of the summer. An exact for his departure has not been set.

“Interior Health would like to acknowledge Dr. Magier for his decade-long service to this community and wish him well for the future,” the health authority said in a news release. “We know he will be missed in he community.”

The health authority said for the next few months there will be no changes to services in New Denver. In addition to Magier, Dr. Charles Burkholder and nurse practitioner Donna Gibbons also serve the community.

Interior Health said in the coming weeks it will look at “how best to meet both longer term primary care and site needs” in New Denver.