Trail RCMP are seeking witnesses to the seadoo accident in the Columbia River May 9.

Corporal Darryl Orr says it happened around 6 pm between Sunningdale and Gyro Park.

Two of the men were rescued but 28-year-old Jeffery David Bauder is presumed drowned.

Victim services is available through the RCMP for anybody who may have been traumatized by the event.