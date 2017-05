The Columbia Basin Trust received 19 applications for the first intake of its new heritage fund.

The total ask is $1.78 million.

The Trust’s Wayne Lundeberg says there were “quite a few” more inquiries about eligible projects, but the applications opted to wait until the next intake.

The first round of applications will be adjudicated on June 2.

The trust is putting up $6 million over three years to restore publicly-owned heritage buildings.