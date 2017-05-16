Selkirk College founding principal Gordon Campbell has died in Vancouver at age 95.

Campbell, no relation to the former BC premier of the same name, moved to the area in 1964 to help get the college started.

Current Selkirk president Angus Graeme got to meet him last fall and talk about those early days.

Graeme says Campbell was a trailblazer.

Campbell left Selkirk in 1967 to become part of the founding faculty at the University of Lethbridge.

He also attended Harvard, earned a PhD, played the piano, and served in the navy during World War II.

Below left: Gordon Campbell (right) is seen with wife Sylvia and present Selkirk College president Angus Graeme in September 2016. Below right: Campbell points to the future site of the regional college, which hadn’t even been named yet. (Courtesy Selkirk College)