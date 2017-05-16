A local advocate for electoral reform expects a minority BC government will bring change.

Nelson’s Ann Remnant is a volunteer with the Kootenay chapter of Fair Vote Canada.

She says if the current minority outcome of last week’s election prevails there’s a strong expectation first-past-the-post voting will end.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver has now disclosed his three conditions to team up with another party in a minority government.

Those are a commitment to proportional representation, as well as a ban on union and corporate financing, and official party status for the Greens.