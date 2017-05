Teck has sold it’s majority stake in the Waneta Dam at trail.

Fortis BC has agreed to buy the two-thirds share for 1.2 billion dollars.

BC Hydro owns the other third.

Teck will lease the dam assets for 20 years and can extend that.

Company spokesman Richard Deane says Teck resources will use the cash to boost its balance sheet and invest at Trail.

He says no changes to employment levels are expected as a result of the deal.

They’ll pay Fortis $75 million a year for power.