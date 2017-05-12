Castlegar residents were able to view a number of scenarios for potential upgrades to the recreation complex.
Plans included an expansion to the aquatic centre, a new sheet of ice, upgrades to the fitness area and more.
A survey filled out by 800 residents indicates 35% strongly support plans for the aquatic centre and 33% for the gym.
A new sheet of ice was strongly supported by 13% while 12% indicated general support.
The aquatic centre option would cost $7.5 million and include the creation of a leisure pool.
The fitness centre upgrades includes two options.
One is a simple expansion at $2.2 million.
The other would see a second floor added and cost $3.4 million.