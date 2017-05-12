Three new recruits have committed to play in the BCHL next season as Trail Smoke Eaters.

Montrose native Tyler Ghiradosi joins from the KIJHL’s Beaver Valley Nitehawks where he helped the team reach the Western Candadian Junior B championships.

Also joining is Levi Glasman who spent last season playing AAA midget hockey in Alberta.

They’ve also added size to their blueline with the addition of defender Olson Werenka who put up 123 penalty minutes in 28 games last year with the Calgary International Hockey Academy.