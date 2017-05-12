A class action suit has been approved in the Lemon Creek fuel spill.

A judge has certified a class-action lawsuit in the Lemon Creek fuel spill of 2013.

The suit was filed by Winlaw resident Robert Kirk.

The defendants are Executive Flight Centre and its driver, the BC government, and a helicopter company.

The judge ruled the case meets the standards of a class action and can go to trial.

About 2,500 people are included in the suit: all those who owned, rented, or lived on properties in the Slocan Valley affected by an evacuation order.

It was issued after a tanker truck spilled 33,000 litres of jet fuel into Lemon Creek.

Kirk’s lawyers say it’s BC’s first certified environmental class action suit.

The full judgement can be found here: http://www.courts.gov.bc.ca/jdb-txt/sc/17/07/2017BCSC0726.htm