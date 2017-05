Voter turnout in Kootenay West appears to have been a bit lower than the provincial average.

Elections BC says 17,611 of 30,573 eligible voters cast ballots for a turnout of 57.6 per cent.

That doesn’t include absentee ballots that have yet to be counted so the final total will be a bit higher.

In Nelson-Creston the turnout was at least 62.6 per cent and in Boundary-Similkameen 64 per cent.

Province-wide the estimated turnout was 60 per cent.