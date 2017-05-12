Castlegar and Nelson RCMP are investigating a series of suspiscious occurances and break and enters.

They happened between Robson, Brilliant, Pass Creek and Krestova.

In some cases suspects have knocked on doors to offer services such as window cleaning.

On occasions when residents weren’t home the suspects broke in and stole items.

Police are looking for a smaller silver or grey vehicle.

One suspect has been described thin with a ball cap and as being in his early 20’s.

There’s been a second suspect in the car in some instances but no description is available.