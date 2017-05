Fire struck 2042 Columbia Avenue in Rossland early Wednesday, home to Clanseys Cafe and the Ross Vegas board shop. The building is seen in 2012. (Google Street View)

Fire has damaged two Rossland businesses.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire rescue says they were called at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday to 2042 Columbia Avenue.

That’s Clancy’s Restaurant and Ross Vegas board shop.

Acting Capt. Jason Langman says there is no damage estimate yet.

Twenty-five firefighters spent about an hour putting it out.

No one was hurt.