Electoral District Candidate’s Ballot Name Affiliation Total Valid Votes % of Popular Vote Kootenay West Katrine Conroy BC NDP 573 53.60% Jim Postnikoff BC Liberal Party 313 29.28% Sam Troy BC Green Party 183 17.12% 8 of 79 ballot boxes reported 1,069 100%

As of May 09, 2017 8:59 p.m.