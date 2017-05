The old West Kootenay Power staff house at South Slocan (seen here in 2006) could be demolished unless FortisBC accepts a proposal from the community to save it.

Fortis BC says two ideas for a couple of historic buildings at South Slocan have merit.

But spokeswoman Nicole Bogdanovic says they need more information.

They’re hoping to hear back by May 23.

One idea would see the old staffhouse used as a trades training centre.

The other would use the warehouse as an indoor farm.

Fortis won’t need the buildings once its new operations centre opens in Ootischenia.