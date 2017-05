The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

The City of Trail is taking steps to ensure the longevity of the Riverfront Centre Library Museum.

Councillor Robert Cacchioni says the city will enter into a service contract with WSP and Stantec to develop a building cost document.

He says construction is moving along nicely now that the weather is better.

The facility is scheduled to open in the winter.