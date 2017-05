Trail’s Chamber of Commerce wants to build on the success of their inaugural Kootenay Healthy Lifestyle Expo.

Visitor centre manager Shannon McIlmoyle says a bigger event is being planned for 2018.

//www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/HEALTH-EXPO-2-MCILMOYLE.mp3

There were 70 booths and 15 presentations at Saturday’s expo.