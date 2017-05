Latest figures from Statistics Canada show a slight decrease in unemployment in the Kootenays year over year.

It stood at 7.4 per cent for April. It was 7.6 per cent in April 2016.

Overall the total size of the workforce has increased by more than 6,000 across the East and West Kootenay compared to April last year.

BC’s unemployment rate for April was 5.5 per cent, its lowest since 2008.