It appears there could be a solution to reliability issues at Castlegar’s airport.

Jeppesen Aviation has been conducting a study to see if a required navigation approach would work there.

This approach is done through a concoction of computers and satellites.

Consultant Jim Gouk says it will work.

They would need an airline with properly equipped aircraft to commit to flying out of Castlegar to make it happen.

Jeppesen’s study is expected to finish by mid summer.