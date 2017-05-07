While responding to crisis around the world, Patrice Gordon works full-time as a Family Nurse Practitioner serving remote First Nations Communities in the Chilcotin region of British Columbia

Selkirk College has honoured a nursing grad from the class of 1985.

Patrice Gordon was recognized as a distinguished alumna at last week’s grad ceremony.

Gordon is a nurse practitioner and her career has taken her all over the globe.

This includes responding to the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone in 2014.