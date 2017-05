Katrine Conroy (left) with supporters Bonnie and Norm Essery at her campaign office.

The Liberal candidate in Kootenay West is concerned about the NDP’s campaign office in Castlegar.

Jim Postnikoff says Katrine Conroy’s headquarters is across the street from the Castlegar polling station.

But Conroy says they checked it out with an Elections BC official.

Conroy says she rented the office before the polling stations were announced.

General voting day is Tuesday.