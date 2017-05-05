A public meeting is planned on the idea of creating a co-op to grow outdoor marijuana in the West Kootenay.

Todd Veri envisions a network of farmers raising up to about a hectare of organic bud.

Veri says they’re not sure yet where they might fall within new federal regulations, but they want to be poised to take advantage of the new industry.

The meeting is May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Taghum hall.

Veri says they’re looking for a few people willing to sit on the board of what’s been dubbed the Kootenay Outdoor Producers Co-op.