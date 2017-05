The City of Castlegar wants to better use one of the area’s greatest assets.

Councillor Florio Vassilakakis says the city is looking into developing the Columbia River waterfront.

He says they’d like to build on recent additions to the city’s cycling network to include the waterfront.

The city will work with Lanarc Consultants to draft the plan.

When it’s done they’ll present it to the community for input.