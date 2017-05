(Left) Takaia Larsen - co author (Right) Bob Hall

Selkirk College has released a book to commemorate the school reaching the half-century mark.

History instructor Takaia Larsen says the book, titled “Journeys Taken: Selkirk College – The First 50 Years“, is comprehensive.

There will be a couple of live readings over the next few weeks.

One happens at Touchstones Nelson May 11.

The other goes at the MIR Centre for Peace at the Castlegar campus May 17.