West Kootenay traffic police say they clocked a guy doing 202 km/h in a 100 zone near Castlegar.

The 41-year-old Abbotsford driver lost his vehicle for seven days and was issued a ticket with a $483 fine.

Police are also asking that his license be reviewed.

A separate traffic stop for a broken headlight resulted in the recovery of $700 in stolen tools.

They were swiped from a local hardware store.