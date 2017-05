It’s been a long journey for the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

Castlegar’s Travis Green is settling in to his new role as the club’s 19th head coach.

Green began his playing career with the KIJHL’s Castlegar Rebels as a 15-year-old in the 1985-86 season.

Green still calls Castlegar home and his family still lives here.

He hopes to help bring the Stanley Cup to Vancouver for the first time since 1915.