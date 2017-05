Lets hope April showers really do bring May flowers.

Weather forcaster Ron Lakeman with the Southeast Fire Centre says last month was a wet one in our region.

We had 84 mm of rain in April, our average is 57 mm.

There were 22 days of measurable precipitation, one day short of the record set in 1993.

On April 4 the temperature dropped to minus-3.7 degrees which was the low mark for the month.

The high came April 22 when it reached 19.6.