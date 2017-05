Left - Nick Ahlefeld Middle Left - Lawrence Chernoff Middle Right - Sam Lattanzio Right - John Malcolm

Castlegar’s new fire chief is a familiar face to the city and the department.

Sam Lattanzio has stepped into the role after serving as deputy chief for the past three and a half years.

He says he has a lot he’s looking forward to.

He started with the Castlegar department in 1997.

Former captain Nick Ahlefeld will join Duane Monsen as a deputy chief.