The City of Castlegar has passed its budget for 2017.

Chief administrator John Malcolm says there will be an increase in property taxes.

The budget includes extra spending to improve communication.

Twenty two residents attended an open house last month where the budget was presented.

*CORRECTION – We falsely reported on the radio that the property tax increase was $57 per month. That is not the case. The increase is $57 annually for an average home with an assessed value of $275,000. We apologize for the mistake and any confusion that it may have caused.