David Taylor's 14 foot aluminum boat and dog were located beached along the west shore of Slocan Lake on Nov. 3, but there was no sign of him.

A private search will take place next month on Slocan Lake for a man presumed to have drowned.

David Taylor, 60, hasn’t been seen since going out in an aluminum boat in early November.

New Denver resident Isy Schumann says an Idaho couple, Gene and Sandy Ralston, are bringing specialized equipment.

The Ralstons helped recover the bodies of three teenagers who drowned on Slocan Lake in 2014.

Schumann is raising money to offset their travel costs.