Rick Desautel (centre) celebrates with friends and family outside the Nelson courthouse after a judge ruled the Sinixt have a right to hunt in BC.

The Crown is appealing a decision that upheld hunting rights in Canada for the Sinixt First Nation.

Last month a judge ruled that Sinixt members living in the US can hunt in their traditional territory in BC.

That’s despite the fact the Sinixt were declared legally extinct in Canada in the 1950s.

On Tuesday the province filed a notice of appeal in Nelson Supreme Court.

No date has been set for the hearing.

The test case involved Washington state resident Rick Desautel who went hunting on the Arrow Lakes in 2010.