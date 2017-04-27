The three candidates running in the Kootenay West riding for May’s election will be meeting with some of Trail’s seniors today.

There’s an all cadidates forum happening at the United Church.

The event is being put on by the Society for Protection and Care of Seniors and the Kootenay Columbia Retired Teachers Association.

The moderator is former Trail city councillor Fred Romano.

The forum starts at 1:30.

The three candidates are incumbent Katrine Conroy with the NDP, Liberal Jim Postnikoff and Samantha Troy with the Green Party.