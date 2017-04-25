Teck is reporting a gross profit of $47 million at its Trail operation in the first quarter of this year.

That’s compared to $34 million for the same time last year.

The company says refined zinc production was about the same in the first three months of 2017 as it was in 2016.

But refined lead production was 10 per cent lower than a year ago and operating costs were a bit higher.

Company-wide Teck is reporting adjusted profits of $671 million compared to $18 million a year ago.

That’s actually lower than what many analysts predicted.