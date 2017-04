The Selkirk Saints continue to add to their roster for the 2017-18 BCIHL season.

Defenceman Parker Wakaruk has comitted to the club after spending last season with the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Forward Michal Holub who has spent time in the WHL will also join the team.

He spent last season playing Junior B hockey with his hometown Mission City Outlaws in the PJHL.