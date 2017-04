The old West Kootenay Power staff house at South Slocan (seen here in 2006) could be demolished unless FortisBC receives a proposal from the community to save it.

The old West Kootenay Power staffhouse in South Slocan is being eyed as a potential trades training centre.

Local tradesman Adrian Colton is spearheading the idea.

Colton envisions students helping to restore the 90-year-old building as part of their training.

He explains what the feedback has been like.

Fortis BC plans to tear the staff house down unless a viable plan can be found soon.