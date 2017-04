Voters in Trail had the opportunity to meet the three candidates in the Kootenay West riding ahead of next month’s provincial election.

Liberal hopeful Jim Postnikoff says health care needs to be a primary focus.

Incumbent New Democrat Katrine Conroy stressed the need for better management of finances.

And Samantha Troy of the greens presented her party’s platform during last night’s all candidates forum.

Just under 50 people attended the forum.