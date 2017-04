A Nelson architect thinks the old Fortis warehouse at South Slocan would be a good place for an indoor farm.

A couple of proposals have come forward to save two historic Fortis BC buildings at South Slocan.

The company will demolish the staffhouse and warehouse unless viable ideas can be found by the end of April.

Nelson architect Kelly McKinley is part of a group that wants to use the warehouse to grow food.

McKinley says it would help with local food sustainability.

We’ll tell you about a separate proposal for the staffhouse on Monday.