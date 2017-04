A new four-year contract has been ratified at Kootenay Insurance Services in Nelson, Trail, and Cranbrook.

The 24 employees get a 7.4 per cent wage increase and $500 signing bonus among other improvements.

United Steelworkers local 1-405 financial secretary Jeff Bromley says bargaining went well.

Bromley says a potential stumbling block over pension protection language was resolved.

That was thanks to last year’s settlement at Kootenay Savings.