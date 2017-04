The Kootenay-Columbia school district has placed a moratorium on student trips to the United States.

Chair Teri Ferworn says it’s in response to American travel restrictions on Muslim-majority countries.

She says they’ll revisit it in September or earlier if the US further clarifies its policy.

Ferworn says it means an annual J.L. Crowe Secondary trip won’t go ahead as originally planned.

One trustee voted against the move.