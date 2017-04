Nancy Greene Raine is seen at Sun Peaks Resort in 2000.

Nancy Greene Raine will undergo treatment for thyroid cancer on Thursday.

That’s according to a statement from Sun Peaks Resort where Greene Raine is director of skiing.

The Rossland-raised Olympian will have her thyroid removed in Kelowna.

Additional treatment will begin within a few weeks to manage the potential spread of cancer cells.

The statement adds that Greene Raine and her husband remain very positive about the outcome.