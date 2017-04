Improvements to the search and rescue hall in Fruitvale are almost completed. (Courtesy South Columbia Search and Rescue)

South Columbia Search and Rescue plans a grand opening May 27 for its newly-expanded and upgraded facility

President Mike Hudson says they’re finally able to store all their equipment in one place in Fruitvale.

Hudson says they’ve received funding and support from many organizations.

Over $100,000 came from their share of the $10 million the provincial government provided to BC search groups.