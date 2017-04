The Regional District of Central Kootenay has signed off on their standard single fare for the West Kootenay Transit System.

Transit committee chair Lawrence Chernoff says it will cost $2.25 to go anywhere across the region, eliminating complicated multi-zone fares.

The universal fee represents a 25 cent increase on previous single trips raising some concerns about seniors on fixed income.

But Chernoff says they can apply for a $45 annual pass.