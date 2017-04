A slide at Ainsworth this month took out a part of Loon Lake Road in March and forced the evacuation of one home.

The eligibility period and deadline for disaster financial assistance has been extended in the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

It now covers damage from floods or slides between March 5 and April 10.

And emergency co-ordinator Nora Hannon says you have until July 9 to apply.

Hannon says to qualify for financial help you have to demonstrate insurance wasn’t available.