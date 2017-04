The roof of the Richmond Olympic Oval. Kalesniknoff Lumber milled the timbers that became laminated curved beams.

The president of Kalesnikoff Lumber in Thrums will co-chair BC’s new wood secretariat.

Ken Kalesnikoff says its purpose is to promote the value-added specialty manufacturing sector.

Kalesnikoff is also a director with the Interior Lumber Manufacturers Association.

They’re involved in the secretariat along with BC Wood and the Independent Wood Processors Association.