From left, coach Gabe Gaudet, Calix Webber, Simon Hillis, coach Pete Then, Natalie Cooper, and Liam Gaudet at Kirkwood Mountain, Calif.

Simon Hillis of Rossland is the new North American junior freeride champion in his age category.

The 14-year-old was one of four local skiers competing in the recent championships at Kirkwood Mountain in California.

Nicole Briggs with Red Mountain, which sponsored them, says the others had impressive results too.

The others were Calix Webber, Natalie cooper, and Liam Gaudet.