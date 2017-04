An all-candidates forum for the Kootenay West riding has been scheduled in Castlegar.

It’s May 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sandman Hotel and it’s being hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

That’s five days before voters head to the polls.

Those in the running are Liberal Jim Postnikoff, incumbent New Democrat Katrine Conroy, and the Green Party’s Samantha Troy.