The City of Trail has a new utilities superintendent.

He’s Patrick Gauvreau, who’s been the roads and ground superintendent since 2012.

It’s a lateral move but he says it’s an area that interests him.

He replaces Chris McIsaac who was recently promoted to public works director.

The city is now trying to fill Gauvreau’s old position.

Gauvreau holds a civil engineering technology diploma from Fanshawe College in London, Ont.

He started working as an engineering technologist in 2002 and has experience as director of public works for the County of Northern Lights in Alberta.