A man arrested after a bizarre incident near Edgewood in January wants to be tried by jury.

Alejandro Calderon is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, and uttering threats.

He’s accused of trying to cut down a power pole with a chainsaw to break up a party.

He made a court appearance by video in Nelson this week.

Calderon returns May 2 when a date could be set for a preliminary inquiry.