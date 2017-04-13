Marilyn James stands outside the Nelson courthouse this week.

A prominent First Nations woman in the Slocan Valley has pled not guilty to two charges.

Marilyn James appeared in a Nelson courtroom this week representing herself.

She’s accused in a November incident in Vallican at a home owned by the Colville Confederated Tribes.

The charges are mischief and being in a dwelling house without a lawful excuse.

James vehemently protested her innocence, claiming the home was occupied by “freeloading white women.”

She says she was planning to run Sinixt educational programs there.

James was briefly arrested for fingerprinting before her court appearance but immediately released.

She’ll return to court May 2 to fix a date for a trial expected to last one and a half days.