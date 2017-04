With up to 300 per cent of normal precipitation in Southeast BC in March it’s no surprise we have a bigger than normal late winter snowpack.

Here’s Charles Luo a hydrologist with the BC River Forecast Centre on their latest report.

This means the possibility of elevated seasonal flood risk.

However factors such as temperature and rainfall will still determine if we get a heavy spring run-off.

The Boundary is sitting at 86 per cent of normal snowpack.